IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Concerns grow over use of IV drips at medical spas

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Previewing new laws set to take effect in 2024

    02:58

  • Japan issues tsunami warning after series of earthquakes are reported

    03:16

  • Colorado GOP asks Supreme Court to hear Trump primary eligibility case

    05:48

  • Tensions in Middle East rise as Iranian-backed militants increase military activity

    04:29

  • U.S. carries out airstrikes against militants in Iraq

    02:20

  • Egypt draws up plan to end the Israel-Hamas war

    06:15

  • Records released by House GOP show Biden emailed Hunter Biden’s business associate in 2014

    03:47

  • How National Geographic selects the ‘pictures of the year’

    04:38

  • Why the U.S. prisoner exchange deal with Venezuela is significant

    02:59

  • White House announces new steps toward launching American Climate Corps

    02:29

  • Appeals court rejects Mark Meadows’ bid to move his Georgia case out of state court

    04:16

  • Earthquake in China on course to be one of the deadliest in past decade

    03:22

  • Giuliani sued again by Georgia election workers for remarks after verdict

    03:25

  • Senate tries to reach deal on border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine

    03:48

  • Israeli military identifies hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza 

    04:13

  • Mark Meadows appeals ruling to move Georgia election case to federal court

    04:23

  • Jury deliberations continue in Giuliani defamation trial

    03:41

  • Tips on how to handle holiday season stress

    04:08

  • Broadway musical ‘Harmony’ tells the story of the Comedian Harmonists

    05:00

NBC News NOW

Concerns grow over use of IV drips at medical spas

01:59

Experts are issuing warnings over the use of IV drips at a growing number of medical spas, saying that some of these facilities can operate with little oversight, which could lead to serious consequences for patients. NBC News’ Erika Edwards reports on the dangers and regulations of some of these procedures.Jan. 3, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Concerns grow over use of IV drips at medical spas

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Previewing new laws set to take effect in 2024

    02:58

  • Japan issues tsunami warning after series of earthquakes are reported

    03:16

  • Colorado GOP asks Supreme Court to hear Trump primary eligibility case

    05:48

  • Tensions in Middle East rise as Iranian-backed militants increase military activity

    04:29

  • U.S. carries out airstrikes against militants in Iraq

    02:20
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All