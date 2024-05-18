IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Concrete made from sugarcane could help fight climate change
May 18, 202405:15
Scientists in London are testing a form of concrete called sugarcrete which is made from fibrous material left over from the harvest of sugarcane. The material can be made simply and hopes to provide an alternative to high-energy use construction materials.May 18, 2024

