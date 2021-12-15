Condors surprise scientists with ability to reproduce asexually
Scientists declared 22 animals extinct, including 11 birds. But there is hope for the critically endangered California condor. The bird is not extinct but getting closer and closer. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda reports on a new discovery revealing that female condors can reproduce without males. Dec. 15, 2021
Condors surprise scientists with ability to reproduce asexually
