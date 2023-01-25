Confirmed tornado touches down near Houston

- Now Playing
Confirmed tornado touches down near Houston02:49
- UP NEXT
Kentucky woman killed, two injured by falling Denny's sign01:02
Biden pledges support ‘every step of the way’ as California recovers from storms04:43
Biden tours California's storm damage03:53
12 million people under winter alerts amid cross-country storm01:30
Severe storm drops heavy snow across the Midwest03:06
Record snowstorm slams Great Plains01:44
Drought-stricken California fails to collect historic rainfall for future use01:49
Californians begin cleaning up after weeks of severe storms03:27
California swamped by severe weather02:14
Seven million Californians under flood alert as more rain expected02:33
President Biden approves disaster declaration for California as severe rainfall continues02:10
Survivor shares story of hiding in bathtub during deadly tornado outbreak02:56
Deadly tornado outbreak sweeps across the South03:25
Family mourns Hurricane Ian victim after discovery of remains02:10
Remains of Hurricane Ian victim found 100 days after her death00:45
‘Complete devastation’ caused by deadly tornadoes, Alabama official says03:36
WATCH: Drone video shows aftermath of Los Angeles sinkhole that swallowed cars00:44
At least 6 dead after tornado tears through Alabama03:21
Multiple tornadoes rip through Southern U.S.02:16
- Now Playing
Confirmed tornado touches down near Houston02:49
- UP NEXT
Kentucky woman killed, two injured by falling Denny's sign01:02
Biden pledges support ‘every step of the way’ as California recovers from storms04:43
Biden tours California's storm damage03:53
12 million people under winter alerts amid cross-country storm01:30
Severe storm drops heavy snow across the Midwest03:06
Play All