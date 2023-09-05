IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Congress faces busy September featuring a potential government shutdown

Congress faces busy September featuring a potential government shutdown

Congress will return after its summer recess, facing deadlines to avoid a government shutdown amid a House Republican impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports on Congress’ top priorities and what will satisfy the House Freedom caucus voting bloc.Sept. 5, 2023

