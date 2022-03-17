Congress hears from students and officials about threats to HBCUs
03:22
The House of Representatives held a hearing on recent bomb threats to historically Black colleges and universities and heard testimony from students and Biden administration officials. NBC's Ron Allen has details.March 17, 2022
Now Playing
Congress hears from students and officials about threats to HBCUs
03:22
UP NEXT
Dr. Ashish Jha to take over as White House Covid response coordinator
02:06
Biden to hold call with China's president tomorrow
01:26
Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees
03:29
Puerto Rico formally exits bankruptcy after public debt restructuring
03:22
Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest reaches record levels