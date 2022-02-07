Congress persists on election reform despite Trump's ongoing attacks
02:33
Congressional lawmakers are pressing a bipartisan effort to make future elections more secure, despite former President Trump's attacks on the nation's voting infrastructure. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports. Feb. 7, 2022
UP NEXT
New Jersey to lift school mask mandate effective next month
00:24
Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slur in past podcasts
03:56
General Motors to invest $7 billion in manufacturing electric vehicles
04:57
Two cruise ships seized in the Bahamas over unpaid fuel expenses
04:14
18 people rescued after ice floe drifts into Lake Erie
00:22
Hundreds protest police killing of Amir Locke in Minneapolis