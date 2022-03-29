Congress recommends holding Trump aides Scavino, Navarro in contempt
Former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino will face contempt charges after refusing to comply with subpoenas from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos explains what the punishment may be if they are found guilty. March 29, 2022
