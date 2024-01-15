IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Filmmaker Rudy Valdez speaks about his diverse storytelling perspectives

    04:24
  • Now Playing

    Congress to vote on short-term spending deal to keep government open

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Why Trump's decision to speak in court could hurt his case

    03:07

  • 'We have very little information': Parents of American kidnapped by Hamas

    05:36

  • Survivor from 'Miracle on the Hudson' recounts her experience

    04:07

  • Actor Austin Scott discusses his role in '& Juliet' and work on stage

    05:35

  • Israel's long record of assassinations: Will it work against Hamas?

    04:30

  • Bitcoin briefly spikes in value after false SEC post on X

    03:35

  • New York City relocates migrants amid winter storm

    02:43

  • Next major storm could hit regions still recovering from winter weather

    03:57

  • Judges hear arguments over Trump's immunity claim in election interference case

    04:17

  • House Republicans call for Hunter Biden to be held in contempt of Congress

    02:45

  • New lunar lander mission could kick off new space race

    04:08

  • Covid and flu cases increasing across the country

    02:32

  • U.S. economy added 216,000 jobs in December

    04:34

  • Northeast could see first significant snow of the year

    03:47

  • Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting

    01:55

  • Iowa student describes scene at Perry High School during shooting

    02:15

  • Shooting reported at Iowa high school

    03:37

  • Attacks on ships in the Red Sea could lead to supply chain disruptions

    02:36

NBC News NOW

Congress to vote on short-term spending deal to keep government open

03:41

Congressional leaders reached a short-term spending deal to keep the government open until March with only days left on its current deadline. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on whether House Speaker Mike Johnson will have enough votes from the GOP to pass the continuing resolution.Jan. 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Filmmaker Rudy Valdez speaks about his diverse storytelling perspectives

    04:24
  • Now Playing

    Congress to vote on short-term spending deal to keep government open

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Why Trump's decision to speak in court could hurt his case

    03:07

  • 'We have very little information': Parents of American kidnapped by Hamas

    05:36

  • Survivor from 'Miracle on the Hudson' recounts her experience

    04:07

  • Actor Austin Scott discusses his role in '& Juliet' and work on stage

    05:35
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All