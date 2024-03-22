IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Congress unveils trillion-dollar funding bill amid shutdown deadline
March 22, 202404:57
Congress has unveiled a trillion-dollar funding bill with the House set to vote today as a partial government shutdown looms. President Biden said he would sign the bill if it passes both chambers of Congress. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on the chances of the bill’s passage.March 22, 2024

