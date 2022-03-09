IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Congress passes bill to overhaul U.S. Postal Service, boost delivery

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Congressional leaders reach deal on government funding

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Lead exposure lowered the IQ of about half the U.S. population, study shows

    01:40

  • How Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill could impact members of the LGBTQ community

    05:05

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine retraumatizes Holocaust survivors in New York’s ‘Little Odessa’

    04:06

  • Putin ‘likely to double down’ on invasion of Ukraine, says CIA director

    04:49

  • Civilians attempt to flee Ukraine as humanitarian crisis escalates

    05:46

  • Ukraine agrees to temporary cease-fire with Russia along six humanitarian corridors

    05:12

  • India evacuates hundreds of trapped Indian students from northeast Ukraine

    02:47

  • Watch: New Jersey father throws toddler out of burning building

    01:38

  • Ukrainians mark a solemn International Women’s Day

    02:34

  • California mother who allegedly faked kidnapping out on bail

    03:06

  • Florida Senate passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill, restricting classroom conversations

    02:21

  • Families of Ukrainian refugees in U.S. call for change

    03:32

  • Threats and attacks on women in politics on the rise

    05:41

  • Apple unveils new products 

    02:32

  • How taxes can go towards presidential campaign funds

    04:29

  • CDC ramps up National Wastewater Surveillance System

    03:27

  • Why many WNBA stars choose to play abroad during offseason

    02:17

  • Hundreds of Indian students safely evacuated from university in Ukraine

    02:45

NBC News NOW

Congressional leaders reach deal on government funding

01:31

Congressional leaders from the House and Senate have agreed to a bipartisan deal to fund the federal government through September. NBC News' Sahil Kapur has the details.March 9, 2022

  • Congress passes bill to overhaul U.S. Postal Service, boost delivery

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Congressional leaders reach deal on government funding

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Lead exposure lowered the IQ of about half the U.S. population, study shows

    01:40

  • How Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill could impact members of the LGBTQ community

    05:05

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine retraumatizes Holocaust survivors in New York’s ‘Little Odessa’

    04:06

  • Putin ‘likely to double down’ on invasion of Ukraine, says CIA director

    04:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All