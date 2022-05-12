IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Connecticut man indicted for allegedly murdering his mother on fishing trip

03:31

A Connecticut man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother at sea in 2016 after his small fishing boat sank leaving him stranded in the Atlantic for eight days. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez reports on how that charge, along with seven others, is part of an alleged scheme to inherit the family’s fortune. May 12, 2022

Best of NBC News

