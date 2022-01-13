IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Connecticut teachers call for safer Covid measures in schools amid omicron surge

04:56

As the latest Covid-19 surge forces millions of Americans to rethink how to stay safe in public spaces, teachers across the country are struggling with how to keep kids safe in the classroom while also addressing their mental health. NBC News’ Ron Allen breaks down what supplies and protocols teachers are calling for to make them feel safe in their jobs. Jan. 13, 2022

