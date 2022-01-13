Connecticut teachers call for safer Covid measures in schools amid omicron surge
04:56
Share this -
copied
As the latest Covid-19 surge forces millions of Americans to rethink how to stay safe in public spaces, teachers across the country are struggling with how to keep kids safe in the classroom while also addressing their mental health. NBC News’ Ron Allen breaks down what supplies and protocols teachers are calling for to make them feel safe in their jobs. Jan. 13, 2022
UP NEXT
Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigation
02:57
Biden to address Covid surge as U.S. reports more than one million cases per day
03:45
Researchers at Stanford Medicine set record and crack medical mystery
08:06
Baseball welcomes its first female manager of an affiliate team
07:06
Community protests after Black man allegedly killed by white off-duty police officer