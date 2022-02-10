Conservatives outraged over Biden’s funding for safe drug use kits
03:00
There is new controversy over the Biden administration's plan to fight drug overdoses by providing safety kits that include drug paraphernalia. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports on how conservatives are attacking the proposal saying it could provide crack pipes to drug addicts. Feb. 10, 2022
Six migrant children rescued from the Rio Grande in border crossing attempt
02:38
DOJ arrests New York couple in $3.6 billion bitcoin laundering scheme
03:24
Now Playing
Conservatives outraged over Biden’s funding for safe drug use kits
03:00
UP NEXT
Ohio community surprises 12-year-old Bengals superfan with Super Bowl tickets
01:45
National Archives asks DOJ to look into Trump’s handling of WH records
00:41
Bob Saget's death due to head trauma says authorities