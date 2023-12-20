IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Conspiracy theories and sexist beliefs on display at GOP youth convention

Conspiracy theories and sexist beliefs on display at GOP youth convention

NBC's Alex Tabet was on the ground at the "AmericaFest" convention for young Republicans, where two men in their 20s made anti-feminist remarks about bringing women "back to the kitchen." Vaughn Hillyard breaks down the sexist language, saying it stems from growing up in homes with beliefs that this is how the country should be. Dec. 20, 2023

    Conspiracy theories and sexist beliefs on display at GOP youth convention

