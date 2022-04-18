IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' website Infowars files for bankruptcy

NBC News NOW

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' website Infowars files for bankruptcy

04:35

Infowars, a media site known for spreading conspiracy, owned by Alex Jones, is now filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after getting hit with multiple Sandy Hook defamation suits. Jones was found liable for damages in lawsuits following his false claims the school shooting was a hoax made by gun control advocates. April 18, 2022

    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' website Infowars files for bankruptcy

