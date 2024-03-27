IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Consumer confidence stalls amid anxiety over the economy
March 27, 2024
    Consumer confidence stalls amid anxiety over the economy

Consumer confidence stalls amid anxiety over the economy

03:10

New data is showing that consumer optimism over the economy appears to be waning despite inflation easing in the United States. Editor-in-Chief at Investopedia, Caleb Silver, sheds light on the newly released data on the economy.March 27, 2024

