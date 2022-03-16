Convicted con-artist Anna Sorokin fights deportation to Germany
02:38
Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress who was convicted of stealing millions from wealthy New Yorkers, appears to still be on U.S. soil despite reports she was on her way to Germany. NBC News’ Steve Patterson has more on the story including how Sorokin’s legal team filed emergency paperwork to try to keep her in the country. March 16, 2022
Inside Ukraine's nuclear power plant headquarters
03:50
Prosecutor announces Chicago officers won’t be charged for two deadly shootings
03:31
90-year-old woman receives hundreds of birthday cards after viral campaign
01:54
Now Playing
Convicted con-artist Anna Sorokin fights deportation to Germany
02:38
UP NEXT
D.C. mayor: Suspect in custody after violent attacks on ‘members of our community’
05:41
How the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate increase will likely affect you