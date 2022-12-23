IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Convicted killer 'The Serpent' to be released

    Celebrating 150 years of baseball in Japan

  • 2022: Headlines, Highlights and History

  • President Zelenskyy tells Congress Ukraine is ‘alive and kicking’ amid Russian invasion

  • Zelenskyy caps off US trip with emotional address to Congress

  • Video shows women protesting Taliban ban on university education

  • High demand for fever treatment at Beijing hospital, Chinese TV reports

  • Watch Zelenskyy's full address to Congress

  • Life, Death, and Liberation: Izium, Ukraine

  • Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine

  • Patriot missile battery for Ukraine ‘not escalatory’ but 'defensive,' says Biden

  • Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'

  • Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country

  • Zelenskyy’s trip to U.S. allows him to directly reach Americans

  • Putin calls Ukraine conflict 'tragedy,' vows to keep fighting

  • Watch: Toronto police say eight teen girls charged with stabbing death of 59-year-old man

  • Protests, dismay follow Taliban ban on women's higher education

  • Benjamin Netanyahu faces deadline to form new Israeli government

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress

  • Watch: Ukraine's Zelenskyy seen in Poland heading to U.S.

Convicted killer 'The Serpent' to be released

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj is set to be released from prison in Nepal where he was serving time for murdering an American backpacker in 1975. NBC News’ Valerie Castro has more on how the killer known as “The Serpent” will be free once more. Dec. 23, 2022

