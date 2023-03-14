IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Convicted terrorist sentenced to life in prison for 2017 driving rampage that killed eight 

    Trump fires off social media rants as possible criminal indictment lies ahead

  • At least eight dead in San Diego after suspected smuggling boats capsize, authorities say

  • Long Island stepmom convicted in death of 8-year-old forced to sleep in freezing garage

  • Slavery law used to rule frozen embryos can be considered property

  • 11 East Cleveland police officers indicted for unlawful conduct

  • Alex Murdaugh’s legal team appeals his murder convictions

  • ‘I waited a long time for this day’: Wrongfully convicted man freed in Brooklyn

  • Kentucky man dies in police custody

  • Bodycam footage shows fatal Utah police shooting

  • Who could face charges in case of Virginia 6-year-old who shot teacher?

  • Three LAPD officers hospitalized after shooting

  • Georgia man's body found in Louisiana more than a week after he went missing

  • Massachusetts man charged in attack on United flight attendant

  • Massachusetts police identify 'Granby Girl' who was found dead in 1978

  • New York City gay bar deaths classified as homicides

  • 23 charged with domestic terrorism after Atlanta 'Cop City' clashes

  • New legal challenges ahead for Murdaugh

  • Police find 3 children dead, 2 injured in Texas home

  • Financial crimes and death investigations ahead for Alex Murdaugh

Convicted terrorist sentenced to life in prison for 2017 driving rampage that killed eight 

Convicted terrorist Sayfullo Saipov was sentenced to life in prison after he fatally ran down eight people on a New York City bike path with a truck in 2017. NBC’s Ron Allen reports on how the jury was unable to reach an unanimous decision on the death penalty and what is next for Saipov. March 14, 2023

