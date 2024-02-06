IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'The cries have been heard': Father of school shooting victim praises Crumbley conviction

  • FAA administrator faces questioning at House hearing on aviation safety

  • FBI report shows rise in hate crimes in schools

    Conviction of Michigan school shooter's mother is first verdict of its kind

    Biden's call to pass border security bill comes as GOP support is slipping

  • King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

  • West Coast braces for more torrential rains and flooding

  • Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to allegation of improper relationship with prosecutor

  • Biden attends dignified transfer of soldiers killed in Jordan

  • TikTok goes silent amid disagreement with Universal Music Group 

  • Parents lobby Congress to pass online safety legislation after hearing

  • Hidden cholesterol risk could affect millions of Americans

  • This eye surgeon is on a mission to cure blindness in South Sudan

  • Inside the evacuations of Gaza's critically wounded

  • Michigan school shooter's mother testifies in manslaughter trial

  • Medicare set to begin negotiations on prescription drug prices

  • Federal Reserve votes to keep interest rates at current levels

  • Senators grill social media CEOs over online safety for kids

  • FDA sounds alarm on 'gas station heroin'

  • Pennsylvania man accused of killing father, posting gruesome photo on YouTube

Conviction of Michigan school shooter's mother is first verdict of its kind

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of a Michigan teen who killed four schoolmates, is the first parent to be convicted in connection to a school shooting in the U.S.Feb. 6, 2024

