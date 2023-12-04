IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    COP28: Oil companies agree to reduce methane emissions to zero by 2030

COP28: Oil companies agree to reduce methane emissions to zero by 2030

Over 50 oil and gas companies announced their pledge to cut methane emissions to nearly zero by 2030 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai. CNBC’s Diana Olick reports on what BP’s former CEO had to say about enforcing the pledge.Dec. 4, 2023

