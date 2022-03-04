Corporate world cuts ties with Russia following Ukrainian invasion
Some of the world’s biggest corporations are reacting in the last 24 hours to the Russian invasion of Ukraine with IKEA announcing its closing of all 17 of its Russian stores, Netflix is pausing all Russian projects, and Live Nation is ending all business with the country. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard explains the impact pulling these products and events will create. March 4, 2022
Russian troops reportedly shelling Europe's largest power plant in Ukraine
January 6 committee subpoenas Trump Jr. fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle
