IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dr. Bernice King urges Americans to use their voice

    03:16
  • Now Playing

    Cost of masks, tests, deepens pandemic wealth wedge

    05:38
  • UP NEXT

    How new voting restrictions could impact Black and Brown communities nationwide

    04:57

  • How hospitals nationwide are coping with relentless omicron surge

    04:04

  • Black women look to make historic gains in 2022 midterm elections

    02:42

  • Martin Luther King’s family, activists push for voting rights legislation

    04:27

  • Italian villa could become most expensive property ever sold

    03:22

  • Activists to march in Washington, D.C., in support of voting rights

    05:16

  • U.S. surgeon general warns omicron variant has not yet peaked

    03:08

  • Why the Texas hostage-taker was demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui

    02:52

  • Video game giant Activision Blizzard faces worker walkout

    05:14

  • President Biden considers taking executive action on police reform

    08:03

  • Ohio Supreme Court battles partisan gerrymandering in redistricting process

    04:49

  • Data from major U.S. cities suggest omicron is peaking

    03:33

  • Body camera video shows a police sergeant grabbing a fellow officer by the neck

    03:17

  • South Dakota’s Republican Governor targets trans athletes in national ad

    04:32

  • Russia preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion, U.S. Intel suggests

    05:20

  • Some school districts solicit parents to substitute teach amid shortage

    03:28

  • Russian intelligence service arrests members of Ransomware gang REvil

    02:17

  • Scientists working on universal vaccine to fight all future Covid variants

    04:39

NBC News NOW

Cost of masks, tests, deepens pandemic wealth wedge

05:38

As Covid-19 cases have surged the cost of paying for higher quality masks and at-home test kits has largely fallen back on the shoulders of Americans. NBC News' Phil McCausland explains how for some these costs are an economic impossibility and the pandemic will continue to exacerbate inequalities.Jan. 17, 2022

  • Dr. Bernice King urges Americans to use their voice

    03:16
  • Now Playing

    Cost of masks, tests, deepens pandemic wealth wedge

    05:38
  • UP NEXT

    How new voting restrictions could impact Black and Brown communities nationwide

    04:57

  • How hospitals nationwide are coping with relentless omicron surge

    04:04

  • Black women look to make historic gains in 2022 midterm elections

    02:42

  • Martin Luther King’s family, activists push for voting rights legislation

    04:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All