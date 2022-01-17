Cost of masks, tests, deepens pandemic wealth wedge
As Covid-19 cases have surged the cost of paying for higher quality masks and at-home test kits has largely fallen back on the shoulders of Americans. NBC News' Phil McCausland explains how for some these costs are an economic impossibility and the pandemic will continue to exacerbate inequalities.Jan. 17, 2022
