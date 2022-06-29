IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Could Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony to Jan. 6 committee lead to a DOJ criminal investigation?

    06:21
NBC News NOW

Could Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to Jan. 6 committee lead to a DOJ criminal investigation?

06:21

In Tuesday’s public hearing into the January 6 Capitol riot, former aide to President Trump’s White House chief of staff Cassidy Hutchinson made some dramatic accusations about what she says the former president expected to happen on January 6 and provided key details about what was allegedly going on in the White House as the riot unfolded. NBC News’ Mark Murray and NBC News legal analyst Paul Butler break down whether Hutchinson’s allegations could lead to a possible criminal investigation by the Justice Department and whether her testimony could compel more witnesses to come forward. June 29, 2022

    Could Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to Jan. 6 committee lead to a DOJ criminal investigation?

    06:21
