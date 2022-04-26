IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    How Covid burnout in the workforce is impacting women

    04:58

  • Newly released video shows Alec Baldwin rehearsing before fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

    03:13

  • Text messages detail Trump administration’s efforts to overturn 2020 election

    03:58

  • Former President Trump found in contempt of court over subpoenaed documents

    02:50

  • U.N. secretary-general urges Russia to commit to cease-fire in Ukraine

    05:11

  • Jurors hear tense audio recordings in Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard

    04:17

  • 'Climate Anxiety' becoming the next mental health crisis in America's youth

    05:24

  • Officers reunite with family after dramatic fire rescue caught on camera

    02:04

  • Report claims U.S. decided not to sanction Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend

    03:39

  • Deadly fires continue out West, early in wildfire season

    01:48

  • Texas mother Melissa Lucio granted stay of execution, case to be reviewed

    03:39

  • Elon Musk reaches deal to buy Twitter

    02:32

  • Workers at second Staten Island Amazon facility set to hold union vote

    05:15

  • Twitter's board considering Elon Musk’s $46.5 billion offer, according to reports

    00:29

  • Social media rallies behind Johnny Depp in defamation trial

    03:56

  • Biden’s 'Uniting for Ukraine’ program to admit Ukrainian refugees begins

    03:35

  • Sec. of State Blinken and Defense Sec. Austin meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

    07:53

  • New technology may store captured carbon dioxide in concrete

    03:54

  • Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

    03:50

  • Florida dentist charged with murder for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill ex-brother-in-law

    02:51

NBC News NOW

Could China’s Covid outbreak be a warning to the rest of the world?

03:47

Covid-19 cases in parts of China are spiking and lockdowns are being reimposed in big cities like Beijing and Shanghai as the country experiences its worst outbreak of the virus since the pandemic began. Executive Vice Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Ali Raja, explains whether China’s most recent Covid-19 outbreak could be a warning sign to the rest of the world that another wave of the virus is on its way. April 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    How Covid burnout in the workforce is impacting women

    04:58

  • Newly released video shows Alec Baldwin rehearsing before fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

    03:13

  • Text messages detail Trump administration’s efforts to overturn 2020 election

    03:58

  • Former President Trump found in contempt of court over subpoenaed documents

    02:50

  • U.N. secretary-general urges Russia to commit to cease-fire in Ukraine

    05:11

  • Jurors hear tense audio recordings in Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard

    04:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All