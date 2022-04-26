Could China’s Covid outbreak be a warning to the rest of the world?

Covid-19 cases in parts of China are spiking and lockdowns are being reimposed in big cities like Beijing and Shanghai as the country experiences its worst outbreak of the virus since the pandemic began. Executive Vice Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Ali Raja, explains whether China’s most recent Covid-19 outbreak could be a warning sign to the rest of the world that another wave of the virus is on its way. April 26, 2022