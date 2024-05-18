IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Could Dyson spheres exist in our galaxy?
May 18, 202405:08
A Dyson sphere is a hypothetical giant structure that surrounds a star and can capture its solar output. Two separate groups of astronomers have claimed that they have detected dozens of possible Dyson spheres within the Milky Way galaxy. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz speaks with Dr. Michio Kaku about what it would take to create a Dyson sphere and how advanced a civilization would need to be to make it happen.May 18, 2024

