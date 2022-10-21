Could Boris Johnson return to 10 Downing Street following Liz Truss’ resignation?

Following British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ resignation after just six weeks in office, Boris Johnson could be mounting a return to 10 Downing Street as the ruling Conservative party is set to appoint a new leader as early as next week. Director of the U.S. and the Americas Programme and Dean of the Queen Elizabeth II Academy for Leadership in International Affairs at Chatham House, Dr. Lesli Vinjamuri, explains how the next prime minister will be selected and whether Boris Johnson could make a return to 10 Downing Street. Oct. 21, 2022