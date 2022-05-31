Could Robb Elementary School be torn down after Uvalde shooting?

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

After the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, officials have floated the possibility of using federal grant money to tear down and rebuild Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed. Parents have said that students have expressed no desire to return to the school and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin also stated that the current building needs to "be taken away." May 31, 2022

