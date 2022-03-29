IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia's military says it will reduce military operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv

    04:46
    Could Russia-Ukraine peace talks lead to meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy?

    02:47
    Missing Florida toddler found dead in septic tank

    00:15

  • Examining why jokes are often made at the expense of Black women

    03:15

  • Zelenskyy calls for more sanctions on Russia as peace talks continue

    04:21

  • How fraudsters stole billions of dollars in Covid relief funds

    03:39

  • How Biden’s comment about Putin’s presidency could impact the war in Ukraine

    03:16

  • Jan. 6 committee recommends charging two former Trump aides with contempt of Congress

    04:04

  • China imposes city-wide lockdown in Shanghai as Covid cases rise

    04:31

  • Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

    04:32

  • What exactly constitutes as a violation of war crimes?

    12:15

  • Will Smith releases apology for slapping Chris Rock 

    01:20

  • How it happened: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

    04:44

  • El Salvador claims state of emergency over deadliest day in 30 years

    02:56

  • Texas woman's video of busting credit card skimmer goes viral

    03:09

  • FBI warns teen boys targeted in 'sextortion' schemes

    03:12

  • Kentucky 11-year-old publishes kids' perspective newspaper

    02:02

  • Congress recommends holding Trump aides Scavino, Navarro in contempt

    01:43

  • Private equity firms increasingly going into health care

    05:14

  • White House unveils 2023 budget proposal including billionaire minimum tax income

    05:10

Could Russia-Ukraine peace talks lead to meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy?

02:47

As peace talks between Russia and Ukraine continue in Istanbul, NBC News' Keir Simmons breaks down what we can expect from the negotiations and whether a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible.March 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

