Could suspected Michigan school shooter’s parents' arrest start new legal trend?
05:10
The parents of the teenager accused of killing four students at his Oxford, Michigan, high school have been taken into custody and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each after the couple fled following the shooting. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos breaks down why the parents have been charged and whether this case could impact the nationwide gun debate. Dec. 6, 2021
