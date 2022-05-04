IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Amber Heard recounts alleged abuse during Johnny Depp defamation trial

    05:16

  • Ruling on Roe v. Wade could set precedent for reevaluating other privacy rights cases

    04:16

  • Planned Parenthood calls Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade ‘dangerous’

    04:30

  • How small businesses are dealing with inflation

    03:44

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies before Jan. 6 committee 

    02:41

  • Secy. Blinken tests positive for Covid

    01:03

  • Women could face numerous health risks if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    03:37

  • Biden on Roe v. Wade: 'What are the next things that are going to be attacked?'

    01:48

  • Texas Democratic candidate attacks incumbent Rep. Cuellar over anti-abortion stance

    03:45
    Could the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade change the final ruling?

    03:38
    How the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak is dividing public opinion

    03:36

  • Gen-Z organization takes to social media to shut down anti-abortion websites

    03:02

  • Some Ukrainians evacuate Mariupol steel plant as E.U. announces new sanctions on Russia

    05:23

  • How lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade draft ruling

    07:04

  • Supreme Court confirms leak of draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

    03:39

  • Americans react to Roe v. Wade opinion leak

    08:35

  • Bill Gates opens up about divorce and infidelity accusations 

    04:50

  • Amber Heard's personal nurse testifies in defamation trial

    03:23

  • Uber driver's kindness goes viral after helping influencer who was robbed

    02:04

  • Murder of young woman sparks outrage against Mexican gender violence crisis

    03:45

Could the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade change the final ruling?

03:38

NBC News legal contributor and former U.S. attorney in Michigan, Barbara McQuade, joins News NOW to explain whether the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion on Row v. Wade could impact the court’s final ruling and how the ruling could impact other landmark cases. May 4, 2022

