Amber Heard recounts alleged abuse during Johnny Depp defamation trial05:16
Ruling on Roe v. Wade could set precedent for reevaluating other privacy rights cases04:16
Planned Parenthood calls Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade ‘dangerous’04:30
How small businesses are dealing with inflation03:44
Donald Trump Jr. testifies before Jan. 6 committee02:41
Secy. Blinken tests positive for Covid01:03
Women could face numerous health risks if Roe v. Wade is overturned03:37
Biden on Roe v. Wade: 'What are the next things that are going to be attacked?'01:48
Texas Democratic candidate attacks incumbent Rep. Cuellar over anti-abortion stance03:45
- Now Playing
Could the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade change the final ruling?03:38
- UP NEXT
How the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak is dividing public opinion03:36
Gen-Z organization takes to social media to shut down anti-abortion websites03:02
Some Ukrainians evacuate Mariupol steel plant as E.U. announces new sanctions on Russia05:23
How lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade draft ruling07:04
Supreme Court confirms leak of draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade03:39
Americans react to Roe v. Wade opinion leak08:35
Bill Gates opens up about divorce and infidelity accusations04:50
Amber Heard's personal nurse testifies in defamation trial03:23
Uber driver's kindness goes viral after helping influencer who was robbed02:04
Murder of young woman sparks outrage against Mexican gender violence crisis03:45
- UP NEXT
Amber Heard recounts alleged abuse during Johnny Depp defamation trial05:16
Ruling on Roe v. Wade could set precedent for reevaluating other privacy rights cases04:16
Planned Parenthood calls Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade ‘dangerous’04:30
How small businesses are dealing with inflation03:44
Donald Trump Jr. testifies before Jan. 6 committee02:41
Secy. Blinken tests positive for Covid01:03
Play All