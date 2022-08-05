IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Country singer Chris Stapleton returns home to Kentucky to help deadly flooding recovery

03:32

Chris Stapleton was seen at Walmart buying supplies for people affected by mass flooding in eastern Kentucky. MSNBC’s Lindsey Reiser shows how the eight-time Grammy Award winner is helping his home region, including one special fan, find healing.Aug. 5, 2022

