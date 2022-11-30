IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Country Singer Jake Flint dies at 37

    00:22
  • UP NEXT

    New podcasts, audiobooks and playlists to keep you entertained

    05:42

  • Dan + Shay talk new music, family, making healthy changes

    04:22

  • Spotify Wrapped is here! The top 3 artists of 2022 are…

    01:11

  • Sally Field on parallels between her life and role in ‘Spoiler Alert’

    05:50

  • Adam Sandler roasts himself in speech written by teen daughters

    01:07

  • Kevin Jonas shares ways to give back with The Salvation Army

    01:26

  • These are the most-streamed songs of 2022

    01:29

  • Katherine Heigl talks final season of ‘Firefly Lane’

    05:35

  • Adele is stunned to see Shania Twain attending her Vegas show

    00:29

  • Jennifer Lopez opens up about new album, 'This Is Me...Now'

    01:10

  • Jennifer Grey teases cast-mate returns for ‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel

    00:46

  • Stars pay tribute to late ‘Fame’ singer Irene Cara

    00:38

  • Watch: Singer Dua Lipa receives Albanian citizenship

    00:45

  • Marcus Mumford talks solo album, reuniting with ‘Mumford & Sons’

    08:16

  • Marcus Mumford on decision to step away from ‘Mumford & Sons’

    00:44

  • Unique musical aims to raise awareness of opioid risk to teens

    04:30

  • Theaters to show special screening of ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’

    01:28

  • Ziggy Marley on book ‘Music is in Everything,’ childhood in Jamaica

    05:02

  • Paula Abdul on Thanksgiving parade, ‘American Idol’ memories

    10:08

NBC News NOW

Country Singer Jake Flint dies at 37

00:22

Country singer Jake Flint unexpectedly died at the age of 37 just hours after getting married in Oklahoma. Flint’s publicist told a local paper that he died in his sleep as his cause of death remains unknown. Nov. 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Country Singer Jake Flint dies at 37

    00:22
  • UP NEXT

    New podcasts, audiobooks and playlists to keep you entertained

    05:42

  • Dan + Shay talk new music, family, making healthy changes

    04:22

  • Spotify Wrapped is here! The top 3 artists of 2022 are…

    01:11

  • Sally Field on parallels between her life and role in ‘Spoiler Alert’

    05:50

  • Adam Sandler roasts himself in speech written by teen daughters

    01:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All