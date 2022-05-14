IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Couple marries in the metaverse, allowing loved ones to attend during pandemic

    04:15
With lockdowns and restricted travel due to the Coronavirus, many couples are looking to the metaverse for their nuptials allowing family and friends to attend virtually. NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt speaks with a couple who became one of the first in the world to get married in the metaverse. May 14, 2022

