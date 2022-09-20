IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why social media influencers are tapping into ‘millennial nostalgia’

    03:07

  • What does the end of the Covid pandemic look like in the U.S.?

    03:46
  • Now Playing

    Couple takes children with declining vision on year-long worldwide trip

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden’s approval numbers on the rise, NBC News poll shows

    03:35

  • Court hearing set for case involving documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

    04:25

  • What’s next for Adnan Syed after his murder conviction was overturned?

    05:06

  • Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis after two decades

    03:19

  • Investigating claims that oximeters give inaccurate readings to patients with darker skin

    04:28

  • Jury to decide how much Alex Jones should pay families of Sandy Hook victims for second time  

    04:00

  • August's CPI rose 0.1%, an unexpected slight increase

    07:04

  • DOJ issued 40 subpoenas last week to Trump allies over efforts to overturn 2020 election

    03:39

  • King Charles III greets crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace

    02:48

  • International leaders pay tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

    02:16

  • Queen Elizabeth’s former bodyguard shares story of her quick wit, sense of humor

    02:46

  • Tributes pour in following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

    05:38

  • How HBCUs are changing the landscape of college athletics

    04:53

  • Queen Elizabeth under “medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace says

    02:33

  • Texas judge rules employers not required to cover HIV prevention pills

    03:31

  • Steve Bannon expected to turn himself in over New York state charges

    04:14

  • Five Texas DPS officers investigated for inaction during Uvalde school shooting

    04:40

NBC News NOW

Couple takes children with declining vision on year-long worldwide trip

03:17

After discovering that three of their four children have a rare genetic condition that causes a decline in vision overtime, a Canadian couple decided to give their kids as many visual memories as possible by going on a year-long trip around the world. Now six months into the trip, Edith Lemay joins News NOW to share where her family is now and how her kids are reacting to the incredible sights they’ve seen so far. Sept. 20, 2022

  • Why social media influencers are tapping into ‘millennial nostalgia’

    03:07

  • What does the end of the Covid pandemic look like in the U.S.?

    03:46
  • Now Playing

    Couple takes children with declining vision on year-long worldwide trip

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden’s approval numbers on the rise, NBC News poll shows

    03:35

  • Court hearing set for case involving documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

    04:25

  • What’s next for Adnan Syed after his murder conviction was overturned?

    05:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All