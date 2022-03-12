Court temporarily halts Texas from investigating families of transgender youth
02:34
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is under fire for allegedly ordering his government to investigate the families of transgender kids. NBC News Zinhle Essamuah reports on the court hearing in the lawsuit by one of those families and how dozens of businesses are blasting the decision. March 12, 2022
West Point cadets hospitalized after fentanyl overdose while on spring break
03:00
Ring camera captures robbers posing as candy vendors
02:15
Now Playing
Court temporarily halts Texas from investigating families of transgender youth
02:34
UP NEXT
Book recommendations with Trymaine Lee
04:17
Global space relations jeopardized by Russian invasion of Ukraine
04:31
Kim Kardashian says women should work harder, faces backlash