IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Court upholds firing of LAPD officers caught playing Pokemon Go

    00:29
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. breaks daily Covid record with more than 1.3 million cases

    04:44

  • How a business owner changed the lives of human trafficking survivors

    05:37

  • Chicago teachers return to the classroom after four-day standoff

    03:57

  • Mindfulness, virtual reality and at-home fitness emerge as top wellness trends for 2022

    03:22

  • Dr Fauci, Dr. Walensky expected to testify on government’s response to omicron

    02:18

  • Washington Post creates database of members of Congress who owned slaves

    06:35

  • Lack of unity in Venezuela's opposition party adds to Maduro's hold on power

    03:33

  • Potential fifth victim of 'shopping cart killer' identified

    02:51

  • Brazil cliff collapse kills at least 10

    03:05

  • First successful transplant of pig heart to human patient performed successfully in Maryland

    03:11

  • Millions in U.S. under cold weather alert

    03:45

  • New York City law will allow noncitizens to vote in local elections

    02:18

  • Former students sue nation's top universities alleging illegal collusion to limit financial aid

    03:04

  • 17 killed, more than 60 injured in Bronx apartment fire

    01:57

  • Man charged with buying Kyle Rittenhouse gun used in Kenosha takes plea deal

    00:10

  • Robert Durst dies at age 78

    00:11

  • Rep. Ocasio-Cortez joins growing list of lawmakers testing positive for Covid-19

    00:49

  • ‘You couldn’t see your hand in front of your face’ as deadly Bronx fire spread

    04:45

  • Dating app Bumble is working to criminalize cyber flashing

    05:01

NBC News NOW

Court upholds firing of LAPD officers caught playing Pokemon Go

00:29

A California court upheld the firing of two Los Angeles Police Department officers who were caught playing Pokémon Go instead of responding to a robbery.Jan. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Court upholds firing of LAPD officers caught playing Pokemon Go

    00:29
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. breaks daily Covid record with more than 1.3 million cases

    04:44

  • How a business owner changed the lives of human trafficking survivors

    05:37

  • Chicago teachers return to the classroom after four-day standoff

    03:57

  • Mindfulness, virtual reality and at-home fitness emerge as top wellness trends for 2022

    03:22

  • Dr Fauci, Dr. Walensky expected to testify on government’s response to omicron

    02:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All