IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Are the hybrid work models here to stay?

    02:34
  • Now Playing

    Covid cases and hospitalizations up 16%

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    McConnell holds first press conference since second freezing incident

    04:33

  • Hunter Biden expected to be indicted over gun and tax charges

    03:17

  • Secretary Blinken visits Ukraine to announce $1 billion aid package

    03:21

  • Chaos and multiple trial dates predicted for Trump Georgia election case

    03:09

  • Maria Gabriela Duque: Defining fashion with handcrafted, sustainable handbags

    06:03

  • Attorney General Ken Paxton faces historic impeachment trial in Texas

    02:45

  • 'Blue Beetle' star Xolo Maridueña discusses branching out into the music industry

    04:32

  • Biden to travel to Florida to survey damage from Hurricane Idalia

    02:18

  • U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs in August

    02:42

  • Over 70 killed in building fire in Johannesburg, South Africa

    03:10

  • Idalia impacts coastal communities in North Carolina with flooding and strong winds

    02:55

  • Idalia brings fifth-highest tide ever recorded in Charleston

    02:59

  • Nebraska sets world record for women's sports attendance

    00:30

  • Tampa mayor discusses response to 'extensive flooding' from Hurricane Idalia

    06:18

  • Storm surge from Hurricane Idalia impacts downtown Tampa

    04:08

  • NBC reporter braves 100 mph winds during Idalia report from Perry, Florida

    04:05

  • Idalia makes landfall as Category 3 hurricane at Florida's Big Bend

    03:47

  • Watch: Strong Idalia winds rip Florida billboard during live NBC report

    02:05

NBC News NOW

Covid cases and hospitalizations up 16%

01:57

The FDA is set to approve the latest applications for new Covid booster shots as health officials warn that cases could go up as the fall season approaches. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports.Sept. 7, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Are the hybrid work models here to stay?

    02:34
  • Now Playing

    Covid cases and hospitalizations up 16%

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    McConnell holds first press conference since second freezing incident

    04:33

  • Hunter Biden expected to be indicted over gun and tax charges

    03:17

  • Secretary Blinken visits Ukraine to announce $1 billion aid package

    03:21

  • Chaos and multiple trial dates predicted for Trump Georgia election case

    03:09
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All