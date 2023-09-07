Are the hybrid work models here to stay?02:34
- Now Playing
Covid cases and hospitalizations up 16%01:57
- UP NEXT
McConnell holds first press conference since second freezing incident04:33
Hunter Biden expected to be indicted over gun and tax charges03:17
Secretary Blinken visits Ukraine to announce $1 billion aid package03:21
Chaos and multiple trial dates predicted for Trump Georgia election case03:09
Maria Gabriela Duque: Defining fashion with handcrafted, sustainable handbags06:03
Attorney General Ken Paxton faces historic impeachment trial in Texas02:45
'Blue Beetle' star Xolo Maridueña discusses branching out into the music industry04:32
Biden to travel to Florida to survey damage from Hurricane Idalia02:18
U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs in August02:42
Over 70 killed in building fire in Johannesburg, South Africa03:10
Idalia impacts coastal communities in North Carolina with flooding and strong winds02:55
Idalia brings fifth-highest tide ever recorded in Charleston02:59
Nebraska sets world record for women's sports attendance00:30
Tampa mayor discusses response to 'extensive flooding' from Hurricane Idalia06:18
Storm surge from Hurricane Idalia impacts downtown Tampa04:08
NBC reporter braves 100 mph winds during Idalia report from Perry, Florida04:05
Idalia makes landfall as Category 3 hurricane at Florida's Big Bend03:47
Watch: Strong Idalia winds rip Florida billboard during live NBC report02:05
Are the hybrid work models here to stay?02:34
- Now Playing
Covid cases and hospitalizations up 16%01:57
- UP NEXT
McConnell holds first press conference since second freezing incident04:33
Hunter Biden expected to be indicted over gun and tax charges03:17
Secretary Blinken visits Ukraine to announce $1 billion aid package03:21
Chaos and multiple trial dates predicted for Trump Georgia election case03:09
Play All