Covid cases cause teacher shortage putting strain on U.S. education system

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Payday loans can trap consumers with interest rates, hidden fees04:24
Watch moment thieves smash into L.A. jewelry store03:36
Employees outraged as short-staffed hospitals asking workers with Covid to return to work03:22
Some Broadway shows shutter with no plans to reopen amid omicron spread03:47
Biden to face challenges in push to change Senate filibuster rules02:33
Court upholds firing of LAPD officers caught playing Pokemon Go00:29
U.S. breaks daily Covid record with more than 1.3 million cases04:44
How a business owner changed the lives of human trafficking survivors05:37
Chicago teachers return to the classroom after four-day standoff03:57
Mindfulness, virtual reality and at-home fitness emerge as top wellness trends for 202203:22
Dr. Fauci, Dr. Walensky expected to testify on government’s response to omicron02:18
Washington Post creates database of members of Congress who owned slaves06:35
Lack of unity in Venezuela's opposition party adds to Maduro's hold on power03:33
Potential fifth victim of 'shopping cart killer' identified02:51
Brazil cliff collapse kills at least 1003:05
First successful transplant of pig heart to human patient performed successfully in Maryland03:11
Millions in U.S. under cold weather alert03:45
New York City law will allow noncitizens to vote in local elections02:18
Former students sue nation's top universities alleging illegal collusion to limit financial aid03:04
17 killed, more than 60 injured in Bronx apartment fire01:57
Covid cases cause teacher shortage putting strain on U.S. education system02:56
As Covid-19 cases surge around the U.S. schools are feeling the impact with teachers calling out sick and not enough substitutes to fill in. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports. Jan. 12, 2022
UP NEXT
Payday loans can trap consumers with interest rates, hidden fees04:24
Watch moment thieves smash into L.A. jewelry store03:36
Employees outraged as short-staffed hospitals asking workers with Covid to return to work03:22
Some Broadway shows shutter with no plans to reopen amid omicron spread03:47
Biden to face challenges in push to change Senate filibuster rules02:33
Court upholds firing of LAPD officers caught playing Pokemon Go00:29