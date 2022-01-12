IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Covid cases cause teacher shortage putting strain on U.S. education system

02:56

As Covid-19 cases surge around the U.S. schools are feeling the impact with teachers calling out sick and not enough substitutes to fill in. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports. Jan. 12, 2022

