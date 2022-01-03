Covid cases in China’s locked-down city of Xi’an declining, health officials say

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Covid-19 cases in Xi’an, China, appear to be falling due to the country’s “zero-Covid” policy which put the city under strict quarantine measures to stop the spread of the virus. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer has the details. Jan. 3, 2022

