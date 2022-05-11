IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why some Americans feel regret after the Great Resignation

    02:42

  • Trump-backed Alex Mooney wins West Virginia Republican primary

    04:13

  • Inflation hit 8.3 percent in April, remains near 40-year high

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Covid cases rise nationwide as testing declines

    04:57
  • UP NEXT

    Paris Hilton pushes for congregate care reform during White House visit

    03:27

  • How rising inflation could impact how Americans vote in midterm elections

    04:40

  • Chef Mario Batali declared not guilty in sexual misconduct trial

    04:14

  • Elon Musk says he would end Donald Trump's Twitter ban

    02:54

  • Sri Lanka's anti-government protests continue despite prime minister's resignation 

    02:24

  • Son of former dictator wins Philippine presidency

    04:00

  • Marine surprises younger brother after pandemic delays return stateside

    01:21

  • Oklahoma officers charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of unarmed Black 

    04:02

  • Many Pennsylvania voters are still undecided in GOP Senate race

    06:03

  • University of Kentucky researchers aim to find solutions for Black opioid addicts

    05:01

  • GOP senators are urging TV ratings board to create warning for LGBTQ content

    01:39

  • Texas school board races highlight deep political divide between voters

    02:24

  • Biden criticizes 'ultra-MAGA' economic plan put forward by Republicans

    02:39

  • Black students push Congress to pass Crown Act to prevent hair discrimination

    01:34

  • Beijing shuts down after Covid outbreak in Shanghai

    01:49

  • Three people killed in car crash at Philadelphia SEPTA station

    00:21

NBC News NOW

Covid cases rise nationwide as testing declines

04:57

Nearly every state in the U.S. is seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases, which are up more than 46 percent from two weeks ago even as testing for the virus has decreased. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel breaks down how a decline in at-home Covid-19 testing is impacting infection rates around the country. May 11, 2022

  • Why some Americans feel regret after the Great Resignation

    02:42

  • Trump-backed Alex Mooney wins West Virginia Republican primary

    04:13

  • Inflation hit 8.3 percent in April, remains near 40-year high

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Covid cases rise nationwide as testing declines

    04:57
  • UP NEXT

    Paris Hilton pushes for congregate care reform during White House visit

    03:27

  • How rising inflation could impact how Americans vote in midterm elections

    04:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All