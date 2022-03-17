Covid cases surge in China and Europe

As the U.S. ends and eases up on Covid-19 restrictions, China and Europe are starting to see surges of new strains of the virus. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen is joined by NBC News’ medical correspondent Dr. John Torres to discuss how the CDC confirms an uptick in the presence of Covid-19 in wastewater samples. March 17, 2022
