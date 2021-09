September 2021 is on track to be the deadliest month in the Covid-19 pandemic since the winter surge in February, with an average of more than 2,000 Americans dying from the virus each day. NBC News’ Ellison Barber reports from Des Moines, Iowa, where local media says someone “reported positive for Covid-19 about once every 50 seconds over the last seven days.”Sept. 21, 2021