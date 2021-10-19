Covid is leading cause of death among police officers nationwide, study shows
A new study shows that Covid-19 is the leading cause of death among police officers with five times as many officers having died from the virus compared to gun related deaths since the pandemic began. Physician at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Aditi Nerurkar, explains why vaccination rates are so low among police departments and how a culture of disinformation is impacting police officers across the country. Oct. 19, 2021