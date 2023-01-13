IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Concerns over Covid spike in China grow ahead of Lunar New Year

03:30

Concerns of a surge in Covid-19 cases in rural parts of China are growing as people prepare to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella explains what Chinese officials are saying about the rise in cases and whether neighboring countries are reimposing restrictions on travelers from China. Jan. 13, 2023

