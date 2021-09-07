How vaccine mandates pit public health needs against religious liberties
As more businesses and institutions adopt Covid-19 vaccine mandates for their workers, a new legal battle is pitting public health needs against the First Amendment and the right to refuse the vaccine on religious grounds. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos breaks down whether the First Amendment can protect refusal of the shot on religious grounds and how courts can decide if someone has sincere religious objections to the vaccine. Sept. 7, 2021