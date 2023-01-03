IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried expected to plead not guilty to fraud charges

    02:47
  • Now Playing

    Philadelphia schools require students, teachers to wear masks after holiday break

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    63 Russian soldiers killed in New Year’s Eve attack on barracks

    03:56

  • Thousands gather in Vatican City as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state

    02:52

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy facing challenges securing votes to become speaker of the House

    03:36

  • Russia says its soldiers were killed in HIMARS attack on Donetsk

    00:42

  • Storm system in middle of U.S. bringing winter weather alerts, threats of isolated tornadoes

    03:24

  • Several share details on past interactions with Idaho murder suspect

    02:35

  • 1,600 bats saved during winter storm by Houston animal shelter

    03:10

  • Tips for staying sober while celebrating New Year's

    03:39

  • Netanyahu sworn in as Israeli prime minister with far-right cabinet

    03:33

  • Forecast: Warm conditions coming to eastern states, West faces heavy rainfall

    02:49

  • Some universities are blocking access to TikTok over campus Wi-Fi

    03:28

  • Russian missile strikes across Ukraine targeting electricity infrastructure

    03:52

  • Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm

    03:20

  • How to recycle your Christmas tree

    03:33

  • Vatican says retired Pope Benedict's health has 'worsened'

    03:02

  • Buffalo public works commissioner describes city's conditions, plan for storm aftermath

    04:20

  • Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about past work experience, education

    02:29

  • Thousands left without power in Washington after attack on substations

    00:31

NBC News NOW

Philadelphia schools require students, teachers to wear masks after holiday break

04:48

Students and teachers in Philadelphia schools are being required to wear masks while in the classroom and on campus for the next two weeks as a new Covid-19 variant continues to take hold. Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, Tony Watlington, Sr., joins News NOW to explain how the school district came to the decision to reimpose masks in schools and how parents and students are reacting. Jan. 3, 2023

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried expected to plead not guilty to fraud charges

    02:47
  • Now Playing

    Philadelphia schools require students, teachers to wear masks after holiday break

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    63 Russian soldiers killed in New Year’s Eve attack on barracks

    03:56

  • Thousands gather in Vatican City as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state

    02:52

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy facing challenges securing votes to become speaker of the House

    03:36

  • Russia says its soldiers were killed in HIMARS attack on Donetsk

    00:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All