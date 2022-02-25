CPAC kicks off in Orlando with Trump expected to speak Saturday
03:03
The conservative conference CPAC is kicking off in Florida with many Republicans considered 2024 hopefuls taking the stage including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senators Ted Cruz, and Josh Hawley. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports from the conference amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Feb. 25, 2022
Ukrainian-Americans protest the Russian invasion across the U.S
02:24
How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans
02:40
Ukrainian residents attempting to flee Kyiv amidst Russian invasion
09:37
Jury finds three former officers guilty of depriving George Floyd's civil rights
04:08
At least 57 dead and 169 hurt following Russian attack on Ukraine