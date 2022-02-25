IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian-Americans protest the Russian invasion across the U.S

    02:24

  • How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans 

    02:40

  • Ukrainian residents attempting to flee Kyiv amidst Russian invasion

    09:37
  • Now Playing

    CPAC kicks off in Orlando with Trump expected to speak Saturday

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    Jury finds three former officers guilty of depriving George Floyd's civil rights

    04:08

  • At least 57 dead and 169 hurt following Russian attack on Ukraine

    03:32

  • What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?

    06:25

  • Timeline: Russia launches military actions in Ukraine

    00:56

  • How U.S. military is responding to Russia's actions in Ukraine

    03:15

  • Lawmakers respond in unity, condemn Russia attack on Ukraine

    01:49

  • Global markets drop, oil prices surge in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine

    03:39

  • How the U.S. military is responding to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

    04:07

  • Biden expected to announce severe sanctions on Russia

    04:06

  • Western Ukraine city Lviv braces for refugee influx after Russian attack

    03:24

  • How Putin is attempting to control the narrative after attacking Ukraine

    03:23

  • Matt Bradley describes scene in Kharkiv after western city targeted by overnight airstrikes

    02:47

  • CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk 

    08:17

  • Social media star Jimmy Darts gives thousands of dollars to strangers

    04:18

  • Entrepreneurs in New York and California are using former prisons to cultivate cannabis

    03:48

  • Mexican TV host found dead, becomes sixth journalist killed in Mexico this year

    03:17

NBC News NOW

CPAC kicks off in Orlando with Trump expected to speak Saturday

03:03

The conservative conference CPAC is kicking off in Florida with many Republicans considered 2024 hopefuls taking the stage including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senators Ted Cruz, and Josh Hawley. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports from the conference amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Feb. 25, 2022

  • Ukrainian-Americans protest the Russian invasion across the U.S

    02:24

  • How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans 

    02:40

  • Ukrainian residents attempting to flee Kyiv amidst Russian invasion

    09:37
  • Now Playing

    CPAC kicks off in Orlando with Trump expected to speak Saturday

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    Jury finds three former officers guilty of depriving George Floyd's civil rights

    04:08

  • At least 57 dead and 169 hurt following Russian attack on Ukraine

    03:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All