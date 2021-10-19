Crackdown on Chinese spying at American universities backfires
A Justice Department effort to root out Chinese espionage at universities has run into controversy. A series of criminal cases brought by prosecutors against professors and researchers as part of the “China Initiative” have fallen apart. Critics are accusing the government of overreaching and Asian-American groups are concerned the FBI has engaged in racial profiling. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports. Oct. 19, 2021